April 7 Align Technology Inc :

* CEO Joseph Hogan's FY 2015 total compensation was $17.4 million - SEC Filing

* Former CEO Thomas M. Prescott's FY 2015 total compensation was $6.7 million versus $9.2 million in FY 2014 - SEC Filing

* Cfo david l. White's FY 2015 total compensation was $2 million versus $2.3 million in FY 2014