BRIEF-Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals says Pete Meyers resigned as CFO

* Pete A. Meyers resigned as CFO and treasurer of Tetralogic Pharmaceuticals Corporation effective April 30, 2016

* Board of company appointed Pat Hutchison, company's vice president, finance, as CFO and treasurer of company