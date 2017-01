April 7 Tempur Sealy International Inc

* On April 6, 2016, Tempur Sealy International entered into secured credit agreement with several banks - sec filing

* Agreement provides for $500 million revolving credit facility,$500 million initial term loan facility

* Credit agreement also provides for a $100 million delayed draw term loan facility

* Maturity date of credit agreement is on April 6, 2021