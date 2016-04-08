BRIEF-Pershing's ackman says "Valeant is not selling Bausch and Lomb", adds co is "only considering selling non-core assets"-CNBC

BRIEF-EPR Properties increases monthly dividend over 6 pct for common shareholders
* EPR Properties increases monthly dividend over 6% for common shareholders
April 7 (Reuters) -
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc Pershing's ackman says "Valeant is not selling Bausch and Lomb", adds co is "only considering selling non-core assets"-CNBC Further company coverage:
* Euroseas ltd. Announces delivery of newbuilding ultramax drybulk carrier
Jan 17 General Motors Co said on Tuesday it would invest an additional $1 billion in its U.S. factories, moving some production from Mexico.