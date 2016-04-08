版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 8日 星期五

BRIEF-Pershing's ackman says "Valeant is not selling Bausch and Lomb", adds co is "only considering selling non-core assets"-CNBC

April 7 (Reuters) -

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc Pershing's ackman says "Valeant is not selling Bausch and Lomb", adds co is "only considering selling non-core assets"-CNBC Further company coverage:

