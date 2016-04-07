版本:
BRIEF-Chevron CEO J.S. Watson's 2015 total compensation $22 mln

April 7 Chevron Corp

* Says CEO J.S. Watson's 2015 total compensation was $22 million versus $26 million in 2014 - SEC filing

* Says CFO P.E. Yarrington FY 2015 total compensation $7.4 million versus $9.8 million in FY 2014 - SEC filing Source - 1.usa.gov/1RS3WLI Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

