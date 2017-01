April 7 (Reuters) -

* JPMorgan Chase & Co Reports 2 Pct Passive Stake In Siliconware Precision Industries as Of March 31, 2016 - SEC Filing

* JP Morgan had earlier reported passive stake of 6.4 percent as of Dec 31, 2015 Source - 1.usa.gov/1SgdAa4 (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)