BRIEF-Sykes enterprises updates borrowing under credit agreement

April 7 Sykes Enterprises Inc

* Says on April 1, 2016, in connection with acquisition of Clearlink, Sykes borrowed $216.0 million under credit agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

