BRIEF-Durect says will implement changes to Persist phase 3 trials advised by FDA

April 7 Durect Corp

* After persist phase 3 trial for posimir was underway and enrolling patients at multiple sites, co received a letter from FDA - sec filing

* The letter from FDA advising company to make a number of amendments to persist trial

* Had a follow-up call with FDA to discuss advice letter, as a result of which company has decided to implement FDA's recommendations

* The change, as advised by FDA, will add to time and cost to complete persist trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)