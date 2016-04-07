版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 8日 星期五 05:32 BJT

BRIEF-Axiall says Robert Ripp informed Axiall that he will not stand for re-election to company's board of directors

April 7 Axiall Corp

* Robert ripp informed axiall corporation that he will not stand for re-election to company's board of directors - sec filing

* Board has taken action to decrease size of board from ten to nine, effective upon expiration of ripp's term as a director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐