BRIEF-Starboard reports 6.8 pct stake in Depomed, calls shares "undervalued"

April 7 Starboard Value LP:

* Starboard Value LP reports 6.8 percent stake in Depomed Inc as of March 28, 2016

* Purchased Depomed shares based on belief that the shares, when purchased, were undervalued - SEC filing

* Have concerns regarding serious corporate governance deficiencies,questionable capital allocation decisions, egregious actions taken by Depomed

* Starboard says intends to continue search for and to nominate, a slate of director candidates to Depomed

* Possesses economic exposure to about 9.8% of Depomed due to certain cash-settled total return swap agreements