BRIEF-Starboard reports 6.8 pct stake in Depomed, calls shares "undervalued"

BRIEF-Tripadvisor announced additions to its subscription products
* Tripadvisor announced additions to its subscription products
April 7 Starboard Value LP:
* Starboard Value LP reports 6.8 percent stake in Depomed Inc as of March 28, 2016
* Purchased Depomed shares based on belief that the shares, when purchased, were undervalued - SEC filing
* Have concerns regarding serious corporate governance deficiencies,questionable capital allocation decisions, egregious actions taken by Depomed
* Starboard says intends to continue search for and to nominate, a slate of director candidates to Depomed
* Possesses economic exposure to about 9.8% of Depomed due to certain cash-settled total return swap agreements Source text for Eikon:
* Tripadvisor announced additions to its subscription products
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Iradimed Corporation announces 2017 annual and first quarter financial guidance