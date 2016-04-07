版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 8日 星期五 06:32 BJT

BRIEF-Starboard reports 6.8 pct stake in Depomed, calls shares "undervalued"

April 7 Starboard Value LP:

* Starboard Value LP reports 6.8 percent stake in Depomed Inc as of March 28, 2016

* Purchased Depomed shares based on belief that the shares, when purchased, were undervalued - SEC filing

* Have concerns regarding serious corporate governance deficiencies,questionable capital allocation decisions, egregious actions taken by Depomed

* Starboard says intends to continue search for and to nominate, a slate of director candidates to Depomed

* Possesses economic exposure to about 9.8% of Depomed due to certain cash-settled total return swap agreements Source text for Eikon:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐