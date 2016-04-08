版本:
BRIEF-Amazon.com says Jeff Wilke appointed as CEO of worldwide consumer and Andy Jassy appointed as CEO of Amazon web services- blog post

April 7 Amazon.Com Inc

* Says Jeff Wilke appointed as CEO of worldwide consumer and Andy Jassy appointed as CEO of Amazon web services- blog post Source text : (amzn.to/1S6nXU6) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

