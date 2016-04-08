版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 4月 8日 星期五

BRIEF-EMS Chemie Holding Q1 net sales up 5.0 pct at CHF 503 mln

April 8 Ems Chemie Holding Ag

* Q1 2016, net sales up 5.0 pct at 503 million Swiss francs ($525.71 million), result (EBIT) also exceeded previous year's figure

* For FY 2016, EMS continues to expect net sales and net operating income (EBIT) slightly above the previous year Source text - bit.ly/1S6HELG Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9568 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

