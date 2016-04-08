BRIEF-EMS Chemie Holding Q1 net sales up 5.0 pct at CHF 503 mln

UPDATE 1-Syngenta sees no sale of ChemChina's Adama to get merger nod
* Says move beyond transgenic approach shows promise (Adds details on future organisation, planned biotech R&D push in China)
April 8 Ems Chemie Holding Ag
* Q1 2016, net sales up 5.0 pct at 503 million Swiss francs ($525.71 million), result (EBIT) also exceeded previous year's figure
* For FY 2016, EMS continues to expect net sales and net operating income (EBIT) slightly above the previous year Source text - bit.ly/1S6HELG Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9568 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says move beyond transgenic approach shows promise (Adds details on future organisation, planned biotech R&D push in China)
LONDON, Jan 17 Sterling saw its biggest gains since the 2008 financial crisis on Tuesday as Prime Minister Theresa May promised a parliamentary vote on Britain's deal to leave the EU and said it would seek to stay a key European partner.
LONDON, Jan 17 Sterling saw its biggest gains since the 2008 financial crisis on Tuesday as Prime Minister Theresa May promised a parliamentary vote on Britain's deal to leave the EU and said it would seek to stay a key European partner.