瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 4月 8日 星期五 13:22 BJT

BRIEF-Gottex Fund Management postpones announcement on 2015 annual results

April 8 Gottex Fund Management Holdings Ltd

* Due to ongoing restructuring and planned recapitalization measures, announcement of audited results will be delayed

* Company now expects to announce its results on April 29, 2016 Source text - bit.ly/1oHCEzk Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

