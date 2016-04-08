版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 4月 8日 星期五

BRIEF-Novartis' Sandoz unit receives EC approval for biosimilar Binocrit's nephrology indication

April 8 Novartis Ag

* Sandoz receives EC approval for subcutaneous route of administration in biosimilar Binocrit's nephrology indication

* Sandoz, a Novartis division, says European Commission has approved a type II variation for the addition of a subcutaneous (s.c.) route of administration in Binocrit's nephrology indication Source text for Eikon: [here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)

