版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 8日 星期五 18:40 BJT

BRIEF-Lexmark International CEO 2015 total compensation $6.5 mln - SEC filing

April 8 Lexmark International Inc :

* Says CEO Paul Rooke's 2015 total compensation was $6.5 million versus $7.1 million in 2014 - SEC filing

* CFO David Reeder total 2015 compensation $6.4 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐