BRIEF-Southwest Airlines CEO total 2015 compensation $5.9 mln

April 8 Southwest Airlines Co :

* Chief executive officer Gary C. Kelly total 2015 compensation $5.9 million versus $5 million in 2014

* CFO Tammy Romo's 2015 total compensation was $2.1 million versus $1.6 million in 2014 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

