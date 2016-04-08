版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 8日 星期五 19:20 BJT

BRIEF-Sealed Air CEO total 2015 compensation $8.1 mln vs $12 mln

April 8 Sealed Air Corp :

* President and chief executive officer Jerome Peribere total 2015 compensation $8.1 million versus $12 million in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐