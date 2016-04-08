版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 8日 星期五 19:32 BJT

BRIEF-NXP Semiconductors said to consider sale of $2 bln standard chips business-Bloomberg

April 8 (Reuters) -

* NXP Semiconductors said to consider sale of $2 billion standard chips business - Bloomberg, citing sources

* NXP's standard products business drawn interest from Chinese suitors including Jianguang Asset Management Co - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - (bloom.bg/20dBGsa) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

