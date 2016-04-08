BRIEF-NXP Semiconductors said to consider sale of $2 bln standard chips business-Bloomberg

US STOCKS-Wall Street set to open lower
* Futures down: Dow 52 pts, S&P 8.75 pts, Nasdaq 20 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
April 8 (Reuters) -
* NXP Semiconductors said to consider sale of $2 billion standard chips business - Bloomberg, citing sources
* NXP's standard products business drawn interest from Chinese suitors including Jianguang Asset Management Co - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - (bloom.bg/20dBGsa) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Futures down: Dow 52 pts, S&P 8.75 pts, Nasdaq 20 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Power Solutions International signs mutually exclusive supply agreement with Enchanted Rock
* Edgewater Technology Inc says urges stockholders to support company's board of directors and reject Ancora's nominees