版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 8日 星期五 20:26 BJT

BRIEF-Diebold says to implement domination, potentially profit, loss transfer agreement With Wincor Nixdorf

April 8 Diebold Inc :

* Diebold intends to implement domination and potentially profit and loss transfer agreement with wincor nixdorf following closing of the ongoing takeover offer

* Says to implement a domination and potentially profit and loss transfer agreement by and between wincor nixdorf aktiengesellschaft

* To implement agreement once diebold's voluntary public takeover offer to shareholders of wincor nixdorf has been successfully closed

* Ongoing takeover offer for wincor nixdorf remains unaffected by this intention.

* Shareholders of wincor nixdorf who have not tendered their shares can still accept offer by tendering shares during additional acceptance period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

