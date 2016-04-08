BRIEF-Diebold says to implement domination, potentially profit, loss transfer agreement With Wincor Nixdorf

US STOCKS-Wall Street set to open lower
* Futures down: Dow 52 pts, S&P 8.75 pts, Nasdaq 20 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
April 8 Diebold Inc :
* Diebold intends to implement domination and potentially profit and loss transfer agreement with wincor nixdorf following closing of the ongoing takeover offer
* Says to implement a domination and potentially profit and loss transfer agreement by and between wincor nixdorf aktiengesellschaft
* To implement agreement once diebold's voluntary public takeover offer to shareholders of wincor nixdorf has been successfully closed
* Ongoing takeover offer for wincor nixdorf remains unaffected by this intention.
* Shareholders of wincor nixdorf who have not tendered their shares can still accept offer by tendering shares during additional acceptance period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Power Solutions International signs mutually exclusive supply agreement with Enchanted Rock
* Edgewater Technology Inc says urges stockholders to support company's board of directors and reject Ancora's nominees