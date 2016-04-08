BRIEF-Veresen, Itochu agree key terms for Jordan Cove Liquefaction Capacity

US STOCKS-Wall Street set to open lower
* Futures down: Dow 52 pts, S&P 8.75 pts, Nasdaq 20 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
April 8 Veresen Inc
* Veresen and Itochu agree key terms for Jordan cove liquefaction capacity
* Veresen is developing Jordan cove lng facility in international port of coos bay in oregon, usa
* Agreement contemplates purchase by itochu of 1.5 million tonnes per annum of natural gas liquefaction capacity for initial term of 20 yrs
* Reached agreement for some commercial items for long-term sale of natural gas liquefaction capacity at Jordan Cove Lng Facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Power Solutions International signs mutually exclusive supply agreement with Enchanted Rock
* Edgewater Technology Inc says urges stockholders to support company's board of directors and reject Ancora's nominees