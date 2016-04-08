版本:
BRIEF-Veresen, Itochu agree key terms for Jordan Cove Liquefaction Capacity

April 8 Veresen Inc

* Veresen and Itochu agree key terms for Jordan cove liquefaction capacity

* Veresen is developing Jordan cove lng facility in international port of coos bay in oregon, usa

* Agreement contemplates purchase by itochu of 1.5 million tonnes per annum of natural gas liquefaction capacity for initial term of 20 yrs

* Reached agreement for some commercial items for long-term sale of natural gas liquefaction capacity at Jordan Cove Lng Facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

