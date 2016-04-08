版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 8日 星期五 21:05 BJT

BRIEF-Guidance Software releases statement in response to former CEO's letter

April 8 Guidance Software Inc

* Says issues statement in response to a letter to stockholders released april 4, 2016 by Shawn Mccreight

* Says board is recommending "that stockholders reject" Mccreight's proposals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐