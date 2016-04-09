BRIEF-Mountain View Police Department assisted Google after threat made to campus no injuries reported- Mountain View Police tweet

BRIEF-Pattern Energy announces proposed offering of senior notes
* Pattern Energy - proposes to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, US$350 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2024
April 8 (Reuters) -
* Mountain View Police Department assisted Google after threat made to campus earlier today, no injuries reported- Mountain View Police tweet Source text: (bit.ly/1Xmjb37) (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* IBM - Bell Canada will combine its mobility services with IBM's suite of apps
* Jeld-Wen Holding Inc sees IPO of 25 million shares priced between $21.00 and $23.00 per share - SEC filing