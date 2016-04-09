版本:
BRIEF-Mountain View Police Department assisted Google after threat made to campus no injuries reported- Mountain View Police tweet

April 8 (Reuters) -

* Mountain View Police Department assisted Google after threat made to campus earlier today, no injuries reported- Mountain View Police tweet Source text: (bit.ly/1Xmjb37) (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

