BRIEF-Sirius XM Canada Holdings offers coverage of 2016 Stanley Cup playoffs

April 8 Sirius XM Canada Holdings Inc :

* Sirius XM Canada Holdings says offers extensive coverage of 2016 Stanley Cup playoffs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

