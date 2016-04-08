版本:
2016年 4月 8日

BRIEF-Delcath systems Hacettepe University clinic activated as treatment center for delcath hepatic chemosat delivery system

April 8 Delcath Systems Inc :

* Hacettepe university clinic in ankara, turkey activated as treatment center for delcath hepatic chemosat delivery system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

