BRIEF-Starboard says delivers letter to Depomed CEO and board

US STOCKS-Wall Street set to open lower
* Futures down: Dow 52 pts, S&P 8.75 pts, Nasdaq 20 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
April 8 Starboard
* Starboard says delivers letter to Depomed CEO and board of directors
* "we are not currently advocating for any one particular transaction, or any transaction at all, but we firmly believe that board change is necessary"
* "we believe that depomed should not be contemplating acquisitions at this time given its levered capital structure and expensive debt" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Power Solutions International signs mutually exclusive supply agreement with Enchanted Rock
* Edgewater Technology Inc says urges stockholders to support company's board of directors and reject Ancora's nominees