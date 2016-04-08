版本:
BRIEF-Starboard says delivers letter to Depomed CEO and board

April 8 Starboard

* Starboard says delivers letter to Depomed CEO and board of directors

* "we are not currently advocating for any one particular transaction, or any transaction at all, but we firmly believe that board change is necessary"

* "we believe that depomed should not be contemplating acquisitions at this time given its levered capital structure and expensive debt" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

