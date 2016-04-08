版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 8日 星期五 20:14 BJT

BRIEF-Citigroup head of equities Derek Bandeen to retire- WSJ, citing memo

April 8 (Reuters) -

* Citigroup head of equities Derek Bandeen to retire- WSJ, citing memo

Source (on.wsj.com/22hxszs) (Bengaluru Newsroom)

