BRIEF-Yahoo gives bidders another week, moving deadline to April 18- Recode

April 8 (Reuters) -

* Yahoo gives bidders another week, moving deadline to April 18- Recode,Citing sources

Source (on.recode.net/25P8X18) (Bengaluru Newsroom)

