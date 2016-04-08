版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 8日 星期五 20:51 BJT

BRIEF-Honeywell CEO David Cote on CNBC-"have a tough time seeing Honeywell-UTX deal return"

April 8 (Reuters) -

* Honeywell CEO David Cote on CNBC-"have a tough time seeing Honeywell-UTX deal return"

* Honeywell CEO Cote says "UTX deal was a unique opportunity at a unique point in time"-CNBC

* Honeywell CEO Cote says "not a big fan of inversions"- CNBC (Bengaluru Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐