BRIEF-Honeywell CEO David Cote on CNBC-"have a tough time seeing Honeywell-UTX deal return"

US STOCKS-Wall Street set to open lower
* Futures down: Dow 52 pts, S&P 8.75 pts, Nasdaq 20 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
April 8 (Reuters) -
* Honeywell CEO David Cote on CNBC-"have a tough time seeing Honeywell-UTX deal return"
* Honeywell CEO Cote says "UTX deal was a unique opportunity at a unique point in time"-CNBC
* Honeywell CEO Cote says "not a big fan of inversions"- CNBC (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Futures down: Dow 52 pts, S&P 8.75 pts, Nasdaq 20 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Power Solutions International signs mutually exclusive supply agreement with Enchanted Rock
* Edgewater Technology Inc says urges stockholders to support company's board of directors and reject Ancora's nominees