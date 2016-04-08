BRIEF-Sirius XM Holdings says enters MOU to settle purported class action suits - SEC Filing

BRIEF-Terex Corp commences cash tender offer for up to $550 mln of its 6 pct senior notes due 2021
April 8 Sirius XM Holdings Inc :
* Sirius XM Holdings says on April 5 Sirius XM Radio entered MOU to settle purported class action suits
* As part of this settlement, Sirius XM will agree to pay $35 million in cash
* Settlement expected to resolve claims of consumers for period February 2008 through present relating to telemarketing calls Source text (1.usa.gov/1SjX8pk) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 17 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp does not rule out discussing with partner Ternium SA an amendment of an existing shareholder accord giving them the possibility of exiting Brazilian steelmaker Usinas Siderúrugicas de Minas Gerais SA, a senior executive with the Japanese company said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Solar Alliance sells interest in British Columbia Wind Projects for $1.35 million