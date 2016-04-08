版本:
BRIEF-Paragon offshore plc announces CEO's total 2015 compensation

April 8 Paragon Offshore Plc

* President & CEO Randall Stilley total 2015 compensation $4.5 million versus $7.5 million in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

