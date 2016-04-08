版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 8日 星期五 21:31 BJT

BRIEF-Stmicroelectronics says Q1 2016 earnings to be out on April 27

April 8 Stmicroelectronics NV:-

* Stmicroelectronics says Q1 2016 earnings will now be released on April 27, 2016

* Scheduled due to change in board meeting calendar Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

