BRIEF-Stmicroelectronics says Q1 2016 earnings to be out on April 27

US STOCKS-Wall Street set to open lower
* Futures down: Dow 52 pts, S&P 8.75 pts, Nasdaq 20 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
April 8 Stmicroelectronics NV:-
* Stmicroelectronics says Q1 2016 earnings will now be released on April 27, 2016
* Scheduled due to change in board meeting calendar Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Futures down: Dow 52 pts, S&P 8.75 pts, Nasdaq 20 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Power Solutions International signs mutually exclusive supply agreement with Enchanted Rock
* Edgewater Technology Inc says urges stockholders to support company's board of directors and reject Ancora's nominees