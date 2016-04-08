版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 9日 星期六 00:41 BJT

BRIEF-Chubb says Mark James appointed Senior Vice President, Commercial Marine Insurance

April 8 Chubb Ltd

* Says Mark James appointed Senior Vice President, Commercial Marine Insurance for Chubb's North America Commercial Insurance Division Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐