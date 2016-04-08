BRIEF-Tesaro - CEO total 2015 compensation

US STOCKS-Wall Street set to open lower
* Futures down: Dow 52 pts, S&P 8.75 pts, Nasdaq 20 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
April 8 Tesaro Inc
* Chief executive officer Leon Moulder total 2015 compensation $5.5 million versus $3.6 million in 2014
* Tesaro says CFO Timothy Pearson 2015 total compensation $2.4 million versus. $2.5 million in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Futures down: Dow 52 pts, S&P 8.75 pts, Nasdaq 20 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Power Solutions International signs mutually exclusive supply agreement with Enchanted Rock
* Edgewater Technology Inc says urges stockholders to support company's board of directors and reject Ancora's nominees