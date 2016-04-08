版本:
BRIEF-Tesaro - CEO total 2015 compensation

April 8 Tesaro Inc

* Chief executive officer Leon Moulder total 2015 compensation $5.5 million versus $3.6 million in 2014

* Tesaro says CFO Timothy Pearson 2015 total compensation $2.4 million versus. $2.5 million in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

