版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 9日 星期六 00:49 BJT

BRIEF-Davita Healthcare Partners says Mountain View Medical Group to join DaVita HealthCare Partners

April 8 Davita Healthcare Partners Inc

* Says financial terms were not disclosed

* Says under proposal, Mountain View Medical Group would join company's Healthcare Partners division Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐