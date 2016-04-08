BRIEF-Davita Healthcare Partners says Mountain View Medical Group to join DaVita HealthCare Partners

BRIEF-Terex Corp commences cash tender offer for up to $550 mln of its 6 pct senior notes due 2021
* Terex Corporation commences cash tender offer for up to $550 million of its 6.00% senior notes due 2021
April 8 Davita Healthcare Partners Inc
* Says financial terms were not disclosed
* Says under proposal, Mountain View Medical Group would join company's Healthcare Partners division Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
SAO PAULO, Jan 17 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp does not rule out discussing with partner Ternium SA an amendment of an existing shareholder accord giving them the possibility of exiting Brazilian steelmaker Usinas Siderúrugicas de Minas Gerais SA, a senior executive with the Japanese company said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Solar Alliance sells interest in British Columbia Wind Projects for $1.35 million