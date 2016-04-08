版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 9日 星期六 01:13 BJT

BRIEF-Neuberger Berman Group LLC reports 0.032 percent passive stake in Southcross Energy Partners

April 8 (Reuters) -

* Neuberger Berman Group LLC reports 0.032 percent passive stake in Southcross Energy Partners, L.P as of March 31, 2016 - SEC filing

* Neuberger Berman Group Llc previously reported 9.13 pct passive stake in Southcross Energy Partners, L.P as of December 31, 2015 Source - 1.usa.gov/1MZrWj8 (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐