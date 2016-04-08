版本:
BRIEF-Steven Madden CEO Rosenfeld's 2015 total compensation $3.9 mln vs $1.5 mln in 2014

April 8 Steven Madden Ltd :

* CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld 2015 total compensation of $3.9 million versus $1.5 million in 2014 - SEC Filing Source text (1.usa.gov/1YjqB7v) Further company coverage:

