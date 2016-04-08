版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 9日 星期六 03:08 BJT

BRIEF-Phibro Animal Health says reiterates safety of Mecadox

April 8 Phibro Animal Health Corp :

* Phibro Animal Health Corporation reiterates safety of Mecadox

* "Expect that remaining evidence will support continued safe use of Mecadox"

* "Under FDA's process, we intend to request a hearing and refute allegations" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐