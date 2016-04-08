版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 9日 星期六 03:15 BJT

BRIEF-QLogic said to hire Qatalyst group to explore potential sale - Bloomberg, citing sources

April 8 (Reuters) -

* QLogic said to hire Qatalyst group to explore potential sale - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text: (bloom.bg/1RVSUoJ) (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐