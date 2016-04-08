版本:
2016年 4月 9日 星期六

BRIEF-Aetna CEO Mark Bertolini's 2015 total compensation of $17.3 mln vs. $15.1 mln in 2014 - SEC Filing

April 8 Aetna Inc

* CEO Mark T. Bertolini 2015 total compensation of $17.3 million versus $15.1 million in 2014 - SEC FILING

* President Karen S. Lynch 's 2015 total compensation was $7.8 million versus $4.2 million in 2014 - SEC FILING

* CFO Shawn M. Guertin 2015 total compensation of $6.4 million versus $4.5 million in 2014 Source text - 1.usa.gov/1XlJSoK Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

