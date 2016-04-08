BRIEF-Albany International entered into $550 mln credit facility agreement - SEC filing

BRIEF-Terex Corp commences cash tender offer for up to $550 mln of its 6 pct senior notes due 2021
* Terex Corporation commences cash tender offer for up to $550 million of its 6.00% senior notes due 2021
April 8 Albany International Corp :
* On April 8, 2016, Albany International entered into a $550 million, unsecured five-year revolving credit facility agreement
* New agreement amends and restates a $400 million five-year facility agreement dated June 18, 2015 - SEC filing Source text 1.usa.gov/20jsRxd Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 17 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp does not rule out discussing with partner Ternium SA an amendment of an existing shareholder accord giving them the possibility of exiting Brazilian steelmaker Usinas Siderúrugicas de Minas Gerais SA, a senior executive with the Japanese company said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Solar Alliance sells interest in British Columbia Wind Projects for $1.35 million