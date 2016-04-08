版本:
BRIEF-Albany International entered into $550 mln credit facility agreement - SEC filing

April 8 Albany International Corp :

* On April 8, 2016, Albany International entered into a $550 million, unsecured five-year revolving credit facility agreement

* New agreement amends and restates a $400 million five-year facility agreement dated June 18, 2015 - SEC filing Source text 1.usa.gov/20jsRxd Further company coverage:

