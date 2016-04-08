BRIEF-Ebay Inc says recently received shareholder proposal on gender pay equity - SEC Filing

BRIEF-Terex Corp commences cash tender offer for up to $550 mln of its 6 pct senior notes due 2021
* Terex Corporation commences cash tender offer for up to $550 million of its 6.00% senior notes due 2021
April 8 EBay Inc :
* EBay Inc says this year co began analysis of gender pay equity, says if co determines that there is an "issue", "will fix it"
* "We also recently received a shareholder proposal on gender pay equity, which we are opposing" - SEC Filing Source text (1.usa.gov/1Ve1G7i) Further company coverage:
* Terex Corporation commences cash tender offer for up to $550 million of its 6.00% senior notes due 2021
SAO PAULO, Jan 17 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp does not rule out discussing with partner Ternium SA an amendment of an existing shareholder accord giving them the possibility of exiting Brazilian steelmaker Usinas Siderúrugicas de Minas Gerais SA, a senior executive with the Japanese company said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Solar Alliance sells interest in British Columbia Wind Projects for $1.35 million