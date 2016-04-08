版本:
2016年 4月 9日 星期六

BRIEF-Ebay Inc says recently received shareholder proposal on gender pay equity - SEC Filing

April 8 EBay Inc :

* EBay Inc says this year co began analysis of gender pay equity, says if co determines that there is an "issue", "will fix it"

* "We also recently received a shareholder proposal on gender pay equity, which we are opposing" - SEC Filing Source text (1.usa.gov/1Ve1G7i) Further company coverage:

