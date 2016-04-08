版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 9日 星期六

BRIEF-Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc - George Schwartz assumes newly created position of CEO of private banking group

April 8 Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc

* George Schwartz assumes newly created position of CEO of private banking group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

