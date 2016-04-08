版本:
BRIEF-Shake Shack says CEO Randy Garutti's 2015 compensation was $6.7 mln vs $373,014 in 2014

April 8 Shake Shack Inc

* CEO Randy Garutti's FY 2015 total compensation was $6.7 million versus $373,014 in FY 2014 - SEC filing

* CFO Jeff Uttz's FY 2015 total compensation was $3.5 million versus $385,281 in FY 2014

