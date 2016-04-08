BRIEF-Vascular Solutions issues recall of guardian II hemostasis valves

BRIEF-Terex Corp commences cash tender offer for up to $550 mln of its 6 pct senior notes due 2021
* Terex Corporation commences cash tender offer for up to $550 million of its 6.00% senior notes due 2021
April 8 Vascular Solutions Inc
* Vascular Solutions Issues recall of guardian II hemostasis valves
* Specific lots of products have been recalled because they pose an increased risk of air leakage that may lead to an air embolism
* Recall only affects guardian II hemostasis valves and does not include guardian II nc hemostasis valves
* No injuries have been reported in association with this issue to date
* Recalled products are specific lots of model numbers 8210 and 8211
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp does not rule out discussing with partner Ternium SA an amendment of an existing shareholder accord giving them the possibility of exiting Brazilian steelmaker Usinas Siderúrugicas de Minas Gerais SA, a senior executive with the Japanese company said on Tuesday.
* Solar Alliance sells interest in British Columbia Wind Projects for $1.35 million