版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 9日 星期六 04:33 BJT

BRIEF-L Brands says CEO Leslie Wexner's 2015 compensation was $27.2 mln vs $24.1 mln in 2014

April 8 L Brands Inc

* CEO Leslie H. Wexner 2015 total compensation of $27.2 million versus $24.1 million in 2014 - SEC filing

* CEO/President of Victoria'S Secret Sharen J. Turney 2015 total compensation of $13.3 million versus $10.9 million in 2014 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐