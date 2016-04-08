版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 9日 星期六 04:25 BJT

BRIEF-Karpus Management reports 10.29 pct passive stake in Harmony Merger

April 8 Harmony Merger Corp

* Karpus Management Inc reports 10.29 percent passive stake in Harmony Merger Corp as of March 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

