BRIEF-Caladrius Biosciences files for stock shelf of up to $2.1 mln - SEC Filing

April 8 Caladrius Biosciences Inc :

* Files for stock shelf of up to $2.1 million - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1XlPfUT) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

