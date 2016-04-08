版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 9日 星期六

BRIEF-Illumina says CEO Jay Flatley's 2015 compensation was $9.2 mln vs $14.9 mln in 2014

April 8 Illumina Inc

* CEO Jay T. Flatley 2015 total compensation of $9.2 million versus $14.9 million in 2014 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

