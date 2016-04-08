版本:
BRIEF-Flowserve says CEO Mark Blinn's FY 2015 compensation was $6.7 mln vs $7.7 mln in 2014

April 8 Flowserve Corp

* CEO Mark Blinn's FY 2015 total compensation was $6.7 million versus $7.7 million in FY 2014 - sec filing

* CFO Karyn Ovelmen's FY 2015 total compensation was $2.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

