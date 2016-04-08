版本:
BRIEF-Live Nation Entertainment CEO's 2015 total compensation was $10 mln

April 8 Live Nation Entertainment Inc

* Ceo michael rapino's fy 2015 total compensation was $10 million versus $11 million in fy 2014 - sec filing

* Cfo kathy willard's fy 2015 total compensation was $2.1 million versus $4.9 million in fy 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

